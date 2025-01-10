Murder Case Sparks Caste Tensions in Maharashtra
The murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, linked to an extortion bid, has ignited political and caste tensions in Maharashtra. Allegations surface against Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's colleague, Dhananjay Munde, as investigations continue by a special CID team. The case underscores rising unrest between Maratha and Vanjari communities.
- Country:
- India
Political and caste tensions have erupted in Maharashtra following the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, allegedly killed for thwarting an extortion plan targeting a regional windmill project. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Suresh Dhas claims it will soon become evident if Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's associate, Dhananjay Munde, is linked to the case.
The murder, allegedly orchestrated by a close aide of Munde, has drawn ire from both opposition and ruling party leaders. However, Pawar maintains Munde has no connections to the crime, emphasizing his willingness for investigation by any agency and urging those with evidence to present it.
As allegations mount, fears of injustice grow amid societal tensions between the Maratha and Vanjari communities, heightened by the fact that Deshmukh belonged to the Maratha community while accused individuals belong to the Vanjari. Authorities urge calm, cautioning against community conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maratha Community Stands Defiant: Justice for Santosh Deshmukh's Murder
Uproar in Beed: The Quest for Justice for Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh
Gruesome Murder Case in Maharashtra Sparks Caste Tensions
Broadband Businessman's Extortion Case Cracked
Won’t tolerate 'gunda raj' in Beed: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis after Walmik Karad’s surrender before police in extortion case.