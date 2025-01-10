Murder Case Sparks Caste Tensions in Maharashtra

Political and caste tensions have erupted in Maharashtra following the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, allegedly killed for thwarting an extortion plan targeting a regional windmill project. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Suresh Dhas claims it will soon become evident if Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's associate, Dhananjay Munde, is linked to the case.

The murder, allegedly orchestrated by a close aide of Munde, has drawn ire from both opposition and ruling party leaders. However, Pawar maintains Munde has no connections to the crime, emphasizing his willingness for investigation by any agency and urging those with evidence to present it.

As allegations mount, fears of injustice grow amid societal tensions between the Maratha and Vanjari communities, heightened by the fact that Deshmukh belonged to the Maratha community while accused individuals belong to the Vanjari. Authorities urge calm, cautioning against community conflict.

