Murder Case Sparks Caste Tensions in Maharashtra

The murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, linked to an extortion bid, has ignited political and caste tensions in Maharashtra. Allegations surface against Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's colleague, Dhananjay Munde, as investigations continue by a special CID team. The case underscores rising unrest between Maratha and Vanjari communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 10-01-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 17:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Political and caste tensions have erupted in Maharashtra following the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, allegedly killed for thwarting an extortion plan targeting a regional windmill project. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Suresh Dhas claims it will soon become evident if Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's associate, Dhananjay Munde, is linked to the case.

The murder, allegedly orchestrated by a close aide of Munde, has drawn ire from both opposition and ruling party leaders. However, Pawar maintains Munde has no connections to the crime, emphasizing his willingness for investigation by any agency and urging those with evidence to present it.

As allegations mount, fears of injustice grow amid societal tensions between the Maratha and Vanjari communities, heightened by the fact that Deshmukh belonged to the Maratha community while accused individuals belong to the Vanjari. Authorities urge calm, cautioning against community conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

