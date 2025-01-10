Blaze Quenched At Leningrad Factory

A fire that erupted at a factory in Russia's Leningrad region, known for producing acetone, has been successfully extinguished, according to Interfax news agency on Friday.

The blaze occurred on an industrial estate in the town of Gatchina. Although the cause of the fire remains unknown, the Russian Defence Ministry reported no Ukrainian drones over the region, which borders St Petersburg, overnight.

Emergency services confirmed to Interfax that there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)