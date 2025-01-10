Left Menu

Blaze Quenched At Leningrad Factory

A fire broke out at an acetone-producing factory in Russia's Leningrad region, located in the town of Gatchina. The blaze has been extinguished with no reports of casualties. The cause remains unknown and Russian Defence Ministry reported no Ukrainian drone activity in the area overnight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 17:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fire that erupted at a factory in Russia's Leningrad region, known for producing acetone, has been successfully extinguished, according to Interfax news agency on Friday.

The blaze occurred on an industrial estate in the town of Gatchina. Although the cause of the fire remains unknown, the Russian Defence Ministry reported no Ukrainian drones over the region, which borders St Petersburg, overnight.

Emergency services confirmed to Interfax that there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

