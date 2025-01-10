Mystery Blaze at Gokalpuri Police Station

A mysterious fire broke out at the Gokalpuri Police Station in the city on Friday afternoon, causing significant damage to office equipment.

While no casualties were reported, the flames devoured three LED panels and two computer systems. The fire department received an alert at approximately 1.20 pm and promptly responded, managing to extinguish the fire swiftly. Preliminary reports suggest that the fire may have been triggered by an electrical fault in the building's wiring or a malfunctioning piece of equipment.

Authorities are conducting a detailed investigation to pinpoint the exact cause of the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)