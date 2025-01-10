Mystery Blaze at Gokalpuri Police Station
A fire erupted in Gokalpuri Police Station, damaging LED panels and computers. No casualties were reported. The fire department quickly extinguished the blaze, believed to have been caused by an electrical fault or equipment malfunction. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause.
A mysterious fire broke out at the Gokalpuri Police Station in the city on Friday afternoon, causing significant damage to office equipment.
While no casualties were reported, the flames devoured three LED panels and two computer systems. The fire department received an alert at approximately 1.20 pm and promptly responded, managing to extinguish the fire swiftly. Preliminary reports suggest that the fire may have been triggered by an electrical fault in the building's wiring or a malfunctioning piece of equipment.
Authorities are conducting a detailed investigation to pinpoint the exact cause of the blaze.
