Germany's Strategic Shift: New Division for Territorial Defence

The German military is poised for a strategic transformation by establishing a new division dedicated to territorial defense. This initiative will consolidate existing reserve units under direct army command, taking effect in April, thus increasing the total number of operational divisions to four. The overall troop strength will remain at 180,000.

Effective April 1, 2025, the reorganization will see Germany's territorial defense operate under the army's command. This change comes in response to NATO's heightened alert, reminiscent of Cold War levels spurred by potential threats from Russia. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has highlighted the urgency of fortifying defenses against possible Russian aggression within the next four years.

The move aims to streamline command structures amidst increasing concerns about Russian sabotage targeting Germany's infrastructure. The fourth division will focus on home defense, safeguarding crucial infrastructure, ports, railways, and supply routes, emphasizing Germany's pivotal role as a major NATO logistics hub in any potential conflict with Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)