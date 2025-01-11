Sudan's Military Reclaims Strategic City from RSF
Sudan's military, with its allies, successfully recaptured Wad Medani from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a rebel paramilitary group. The conflict, which began in April 2023, has resulted in over 28,000 deaths, mass displacement, and famine. The U.S. accused RSF of genocide and imposed sanctions on their leadership.
Sudan's military has dealt a significant setback to the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) by retaking the strategic city of Wad Medani, officials announced Saturday.
This victory represents a considerable blow to the RSF, which has been accused by the United States of committing genocide amidst the ongoing civil conflict.
The recapture marks over a year since the RSF originally seized the provincial capital of Gezira, a refuge for families fleeing violence since April 2023.
