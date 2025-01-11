Sudan's Military Reclaims Strategic City from RSF

Sudan's military has dealt a significant setback to the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) by retaking the strategic city of Wad Medani, officials announced Saturday.

This victory represents a considerable blow to the RSF, which has been accused by the United States of committing genocide amidst the ongoing civil conflict.

The recapture marks over a year since the RSF originally seized the provincial capital of Gezira, a refuge for families fleeing violence since April 2023.

