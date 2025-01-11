Farmers Demand Meeting Amid Dallewal's Health Deterioration
Punjab farmers have written to Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to request a joint meeting on January 12 or 13 due to worsening health of fasting leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal. The SKM committee had earlier invited unions for a unity meeting on January 15 to discuss farmers' demands.
Farmers in Punjab, having gathered at the Khanauri and Shambhu borders, have urged the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) for an urgent meeting on January 12 or 13. This call comes as farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's health continues to deteriorate during his indefinite hunger strike.
The SKM's committee had visited the protest site and suggested a meeting on January 15 in Patiala, aimed at uniting farmer groups to advocate effectively for demands such as a legal guarantee on crop minimum support prices.
Farmer leader Abhmanyu Kohar spearheaded the appeal, emphasizing the dire health of Dallewal and the inability to vacate the protest site. Despite his critical condition, Dallewal remains committed to the cause, refusing medical assistance.
