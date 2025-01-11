Honey Trap Scandal: Karnataka Duo Arrested for Extortion
Two individuals from Karnataka, Neha Fathima and Sarathi, were arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 41.52 lakh from a priest by setting up a honey trap. They threatened to release his private videos, prompting the priest to approach the police. The duo was remanded after an investigation.
- India
A duo from Karnataka has been apprehended for allegedly extorting over Rs 40 lakh from a priest in a honey trap scheme, authorities revealed on Saturday.
The accused, identified as Neha Fathima and Sarathi from Bengaluru, extorted Rs 41.52 lakh from the priest since April 2023 by threatening to expose his private videos.
The priest, initially contacted by Fathima under the pretext of job inquiry, eventually sought police aid. Following an investigation, both were remanded by a court, police stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
