Left Menu

Black Magic Scam in Bhiwandi: Family Duped by Fake Healer

A man named Hazrat Baba has been accused of defrauding a family in Bhiwandi, Thane, out of Rs 8.87 lakh by promising to use black magic to heal their sick members. Despite reporting the fraud, the suspect has yet to be apprehended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-01-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 23:00 IST
Black Magic Scam in Bhiwandi: Family Duped by Fake Healer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been accused of swindling a Bhiwandi family in Thane, extracting Rs 8.87 lakh under the pretext of curing illnesses via black magic, according to local law enforcement.

The suspect, named Hazrat Baba and a resident of Millat Nagar, is alleged to have deceived the complainant by claiming to heal her husband and son using bogus rituals since October 2023. The complainant sought police intervention upon realizing the fraud.

Authorities have charged Hazrat Baba under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, as well as the Bharitiya Nyaya Sanhita. However, the suspect remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025