Black Magic Scam in Bhiwandi: Family Duped by Fake Healer
A man named Hazrat Baba has been accused of defrauding a family in Bhiwandi, Thane, out of Rs 8.87 lakh by promising to use black magic to heal their sick members. Despite reporting the fraud, the suspect has yet to be apprehended.
A man has been accused of swindling a Bhiwandi family in Thane, extracting Rs 8.87 lakh under the pretext of curing illnesses via black magic, according to local law enforcement.
The suspect, named Hazrat Baba and a resident of Millat Nagar, is alleged to have deceived the complainant by claiming to heal her husband and son using bogus rituals since October 2023. The complainant sought police intervention upon realizing the fraud.
Authorities have charged Hazrat Baba under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, as well as the Bharitiya Nyaya Sanhita. However, the suspect remains at large.
