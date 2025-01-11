Iran's Strategic Air Drills Amid Rising Tensions

Iran held significant air defense exercises on Saturday, according to state media, as it anticipates heightened conflict with Israel and the U.S. under the forthcoming administration of President Donald Trump. These war games unfold amidst concerns that Trump may bolster Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's stance to target Iran's nuclear sites, while enforcing strict sanctions on its oil sector.

The exercises, which commenced on January 4, focus on countering aerial and electronic warfare threats to safeguard Iran's strategic and sensitive regions. They include operations by the Revolutionary Guards, defending nuclear facilities in Natanz against simulated missile and drone strikes, state media reported.

Iran showcased new drones and missile deployments, and shared footage of an underground missile facility. Despite recent challenges in Lebanon and Syria, Guards Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami asserted Iran's military prowess. Meanwhile, past U.S.-Iran nuclear agreements face uncertainty following Trump's 2018 withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)