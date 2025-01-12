Arms Scandal in Balochistan Highlights Security Concerns

An alarming situation has unfolded in Balochistan's Zhob district as authorities discovered over 140 upgraded weapons and 140,000 rounds of ammunition, designated for the Levies force, in the hands of unauthorized individuals.

The Federal Levies, a provincial paramilitary force in Pakistan, are crucial to maintaining law and order, alongside the civilian police. An investigation has been launched following a report by the deputy commissioner at the city police station in Zhob, which led to charges being filed against 69 individuals, including serving and retired Levies personnel and influential tribal figures.

SSP Abdul Saboor stated that initial recovery efforts have retrieved 44 weapons and ammunition, with investigations underway to secure the rest. Concerns loom over these arms possibly falling into separatist hands as the region battles an ongoing insurgency.

