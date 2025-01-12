Tragedy in Most: Restaurant Explosion Claims Lives

A tragic incident unfolded in the northwest Czech city of Most when a propane-butane cylinder explosion at a local restaurant claimed six lives and injured eight others, emergency services confirmed on Sunday. The fiery blast, which occurred late on Saturday evening, necessitated the evacuation of 30 individuals from the restaurant and adjacent buildings.

The Czech fire rescue service, posting on the X social media platform, indicated that initial information from witnesses pointed to a heater overturning, sparking the fire. Interior Minister Vit Rakusan echoed these findings, suggesting the likely cause was a propane-butane heater toppling over in the restaurant's front garden.

As emergency services responded to the blaze, the fire brigade reported the dramatic rescue of a seriously injured restaurant guest found trapped in a bathroom. At the time of the explosion, around 20 guests were present in the restaurant, according to Czech Radio reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)