Tragedy in Dwarka: Hit-and-Run Claims Life of E-Rickshaw Driver

An e-rickshaw driver was killed in a suspected hit-and-run in Delhi's Dwarka. The victim, Indrajit Malik, resided in the Vishwas Park area. Police were alerted to the incident at 8.56 am on Sunday morning.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a white car flee the scene without stopping. Authorities have identified two suspect vehicles—a Hyundai Creta and a Tata Punch—from nearby traffic CCTV footage.

A police team from the Dwarka South station is working diligently to trace the offending vehicle and apprehend the driver involved in the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)