Tragedy in Dwarka: Hit-and-Run Claims Life of E-Rickshaw Driver
A 64-year-old e-rickshaw driver named Indrajit Malik was killed in an alleged hit-and-run in Delhi's Dwarka area. Eyewitnesses reported a white car fleeing the scene. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and have identified two suspect vehicles as they attempt to trace the driver.
An e-rickshaw driver was killed in a suspected hit-and-run in Delhi's Dwarka. The victim, Indrajit Malik, resided in the Vishwas Park area. Police were alerted to the incident at 8.56 am on Sunday morning.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing a white car flee the scene without stopping. Authorities have identified two suspect vehicles—a Hyundai Creta and a Tata Punch—from nearby traffic CCTV footage.
A police team from the Dwarka South station is working diligently to trace the offending vehicle and apprehend the driver involved in the tragic incident.
