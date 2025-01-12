Left Menu

Trawler Trouble: Patrol Vessel Attack in Odisha's Gahirmatha Sanctuary

A fishing trawl crew allegedly attacked a patrol vessel in Odisha's Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, violating multiple marine regulations. The attack, suspected to be pre-planned, led to arrests after the crew tried sinking the patrol boat. The area is a key nesting site for olive ridley turtles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara | Updated: 12-01-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 19:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen violation of maritime regulations, a fishing trawl crew allegedly attacked a patrol vessel operating in the restricted waters of Odisha's Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, a forest official reported on Sunday.

The confrontation, suspected to be premeditated, occurred near the Babubali coast, where the crew was engaged in illegal fishing activities. Attempts were made to capsize the forest patrol vessel, prompting patrol personnel to fire warning shots in the air when their orders were ignored. Subsequent interception led to the arrest of 10 crew members, although nine managed to evade capture.

The driver of the trawler remains in custody for questioning. Violations cited include the Wildlife Protection Act, the Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act, and marine sanctuary guidelines. Gahirmatha coast, part of a year-round no-fishing zone, is a critical nesting area for the olive ridley turtle, known for the mass nesting event 'arribada'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

