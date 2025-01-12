Trawler Trouble: Patrol Vessel Attack in Odisha's Gahirmatha Sanctuary

In a brazen violation of maritime regulations, a fishing trawl crew allegedly attacked a patrol vessel operating in the restricted waters of Odisha's Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, a forest official reported on Sunday.

The confrontation, suspected to be premeditated, occurred near the Babubali coast, where the crew was engaged in illegal fishing activities. Attempts were made to capsize the forest patrol vessel, prompting patrol personnel to fire warning shots in the air when their orders were ignored. Subsequent interception led to the arrest of 10 crew members, although nine managed to evade capture.

The driver of the trawler remains in custody for questioning. Violations cited include the Wildlife Protection Act, the Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act, and marine sanctuary guidelines. Gahirmatha coast, part of a year-round no-fishing zone, is a critical nesting area for the olive ridley turtle, known for the mass nesting event 'arribada'.

(With inputs from agencies.)