Swift Justice: Hit-and-Run Suspect Nabbed Within Hours

A 25-year-old man has been taken into custody by Delhi Police following a hit-and-run incident that tragically ended in a fatality in southwest Delhi. The suspect, Paras Pathaniya, was arrested within 12 hours of the accident, officials confirmed Sunday.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police for Southwest, Surendra Choudhary, revealed that the accident transpired early Saturday morning. An Audi, driven recklessly, collided with an Ertiga vehicle on Ring Road near Bhikaji Cama Place, resulting in the death of driver Sukhjeet Nanda from Hisar, Haryana. Nanda was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Police have registered an FIR at the Safdarjung Enclave police station, and investigations continue.

Pathaniya, who left the vehicle at the scene, was tracked over a grueling 60-kilometer chase by teams who meticulously analyzed over 50 CCTV camera feeds. Ultimately, he was arrested at his residence in Paschim Vihar. For now, further investigation is underway as authorities probe deeper into the case.

