Sweden Joins NATO in Baltic Sea Defense

Sweden will contribute three warships and an ASC 890 surveillance aircraft to NATO's efforts in the Baltic Sea, aiming to protect against sabotage of infrastructure. This marks Sweden's first military contribution as a NATO member. Recent incidents have raised concerns about Russian activities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 12-01-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 20:05 IST
  • Sweden

In a strategic move to bolster security in the Baltic Sea, Sweden will contribute three warships to NATO's efforts, the government announced on Sunday. This deployment aims to guard against potential sabotage of underwater infrastructure, reflecting heightened regional tensions.

Additionally, the Swedish military will send an ASC 890 surveillance aircraft, while the country's coast guard commits four ships to monitor the Baltic, with seven more vessels ready if needed. This marks Sweden's inaugural contribution of armed forces as a NATO ally after joining the alliance in March alongside Finland following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The decision comes amid increasing concerns over Russian activities, following incidents involving damage to undersea cables and pipelines affecting several countries. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson emphasized the precarious state between peace and conflict during a security conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

