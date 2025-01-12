Sweden Joins NATO in Baltic Sea Defense

In a strategic move to bolster security in the Baltic Sea, Sweden will contribute three warships to NATO's efforts, the government announced on Sunday. This deployment aims to guard against potential sabotage of underwater infrastructure, reflecting heightened regional tensions.

Additionally, the Swedish military will send an ASC 890 surveillance aircraft, while the country's coast guard commits four ships to monitor the Baltic, with seven more vessels ready if needed. This marks Sweden's inaugural contribution of armed forces as a NATO ally after joining the alliance in March alongside Finland following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The decision comes amid increasing concerns over Russian activities, following incidents involving damage to undersea cables and pipelines affecting several countries. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson emphasized the precarious state between peace and conflict during a security conference.

