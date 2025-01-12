Legacy of Legal Luminary Iqbal Chagla Endures

Senior advocate Iqbal Chagla, known as one of India's leading legal minds, has passed away at the age of 85, according to family sources.

Chagla, the son of former Bombay High Court Chief Justice M C Chagla, had been unwell recently. His contribution to the field of law was profound; he served as the President of the Bombay Bar Association for three terms from 1990 to 1999, and his passing was noted with great sorrow by his peers.

Despite an offer to become a justice at the Supreme Court, Chagla preferred to continue his work at the legal bar, focusing primarily on civil litigation and company law, establishing a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

