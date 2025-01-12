Left Menu

Karnataka Legislative Conflict: Chairperson Challenges CID Probe

Karnataka Legislative Council's Chairperson, Basavaraja S Horatti, objects to the CID’s probe into BJP MLC C T Ravi’s alleged misconduct. Horatti emphasizes his verdict is final, referencing parliamentary laws and traditions. He warns against executive-legislative conflicts and insists on mutual respect for constitutional roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-01-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 22:14 IST
Karnataka Legislative Conflict: Chairperson Challenges CID Probe
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events, Basavaraja S Horatti, the Chairperson of Karnataka's Legislative Council, has voiced his disapproval over the ongoing CID investigation involving BJP MLC C T Ravi. The probe centers around Ravi's alleged derogatory comments towards Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar during a council session.

Horatti, through a letter to Home Minister G Parameshwara dated January 10, reaffirmed his verdict on the matter, decrying the potential executive-legislative conflict. He stressed that his decision is final, grounded on constitutional laws and parliamentary practices.

Emphasizing the need for mutual respect between state branches, Horatti urged that the investigation respects legislative sovereignty and abides by the constitutional framework. Meanwhile, Parameshwara indicated the matter is with the CID to ascertain the facts and conclude the confusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025