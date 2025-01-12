Karnataka Legislative Conflict: Chairperson Challenges CID Probe
Karnataka Legislative Council's Chairperson, Basavaraja S Horatti, objects to the CID’s probe into BJP MLC C T Ravi’s alleged misconduct. Horatti emphasizes his verdict is final, referencing parliamentary laws and traditions. He warns against executive-legislative conflicts and insists on mutual respect for constitutional roles.
In an unexpected turn of events, Basavaraja S Horatti, the Chairperson of Karnataka's Legislative Council, has voiced his disapproval over the ongoing CID investigation involving BJP MLC C T Ravi. The probe centers around Ravi's alleged derogatory comments towards Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar during a council session.
Horatti, through a letter to Home Minister G Parameshwara dated January 10, reaffirmed his verdict on the matter, decrying the potential executive-legislative conflict. He stressed that his decision is final, grounded on constitutional laws and parliamentary practices.
Emphasizing the need for mutual respect between state branches, Horatti urged that the investigation respects legislative sovereignty and abides by the constitutional framework. Meanwhile, Parameshwara indicated the matter is with the CID to ascertain the facts and conclude the confusion.
