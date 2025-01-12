Mumbai Police Crack Down on Counterfeit Operation
The Mumbai police seized counterfeit notes worth Rs 1 lakh and arrested four individuals. The operation involved recovering fake Rs 500 notes and confiscating equipment used in their production.
The Mumbai police recently made a significant breakthrough by seizing counterfeit notes with a face value of Rs 1 lakh. This operation led to the arrest of four individuals involved in the illegal operation.
Among the seized items were 200 counterfeit Rs 500 notes found in the Byculla area, where three suspects were apprehended, namely Umran Balbale, Yasin Shaikh, and Bheem Badela. These arrests marked a crucial step in curbing counterfeit currency distribution.
The fourth suspect, Niraj Vekhande, was detained in the Palghar district. Authorities confiscated laptops, a printer, and lamination machines believed to have been used in the production of fake notes. This operation underscores law enforcement's commitment to tackling counterfeit activities.
