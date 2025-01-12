Left Menu

Mumbai Police Crack Down on Counterfeit Operation

The Mumbai police seized counterfeit notes worth Rs 1 lakh and arrested four individuals. The operation involved recovering fake Rs 500 notes and confiscating equipment used in their production.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Mumbai police recently made a significant breakthrough by seizing counterfeit notes with a face value of Rs 1 lakh. This operation led to the arrest of four individuals involved in the illegal operation.

Among the seized items were 200 counterfeit Rs 500 notes found in the Byculla area, where three suspects were apprehended, namely Umran Balbale, Yasin Shaikh, and Bheem Badela. These arrests marked a crucial step in curbing counterfeit currency distribution.

The fourth suspect, Niraj Vekhande, was detained in the Palghar district. Authorities confiscated laptops, a printer, and lamination machines believed to have been used in the production of fake notes. This operation underscores law enforcement's commitment to tackling counterfeit activities.

