Left Menu

Debate Over Pardons: JD Vance's Stance on Capitol Riot Offenders

Vice President-elect JD Vance emphasized that individuals responsible for violence during the Capitol riot should not be pardoned, contrasting President-elect Trump's promise to pardon many. Vance mentioned a possible gray area in some cases but insisted on a clear distinction between peaceful protesters and violent offenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 23:57 IST
Debate Over Pardons: JD Vance's Stance on Capitol Riot Offenders
  • Country:
  • United States

Vice President-elect JD Vance has publicly stated that those responsible for violence during the Capitol riot should not receive pardons, opposing President-elect Trump's promise to pardon numerous offenders. Vance, in an interview on 'Fox News Sunday,' stressed a clear distinction between peaceful protesters and those inciting violence.

In contrast, Trump has announced his intent to issue pardons immediately upon taking office on January 20, citing the suffering of those involved. He acknowledged exceptions for individuals deemed to have acted excessively. Over 1,500 have been charged with federal crimes, including violent offenses, linked to the Capitol riot.

This issue has sparked criticism from some who argue for broader pardons. Vance responded on social media, affirming his commitment to justice for those unfairly convicted and highlighting ongoing efforts to review each case individually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025