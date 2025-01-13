Grenada's Strengthened Ties with China: A New Era of Cooperation
Grenada has greatly benefited from its relationship with China, eagerly anticipating further cooperation. Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell reaffirmed Grenada's support for the One-China principle during his meeting with President Xi Jinping. China expressed its willingness to assist in Caribbean development, affirming mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Grenada's relationship with China has proved fruitful, with the island nation eager to enhance cooperation. On Monday, Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell had significant discussions with President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
Prime Minister Mitchell emphasized Grenada's unwavering support for the One-China policy, advocating respect for China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as reported by Xinhua.
During the meeting, President Xi expressed China's readiness to continue supporting Caribbean nations, focusing on economic and social advancement.
