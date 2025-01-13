Left Menu

Grenada's Strengthened Ties with China: A New Era of Cooperation

Grenada has greatly benefited from its relationship with China, eagerly anticipating further cooperation. Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell reaffirmed Grenada's support for the One-China principle during his meeting with President Xi Jinping. China expressed its willingness to assist in Caribbean development, affirming mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-01-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 10:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Grenada's relationship with China has proved fruitful, with the island nation eager to enhance cooperation. On Monday, Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell had significant discussions with President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Prime Minister Mitchell emphasized Grenada's unwavering support for the One-China policy, advocating respect for China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as reported by Xinhua.

During the meeting, President Xi expressed China's readiness to continue supporting Caribbean nations, focusing on economic and social advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

