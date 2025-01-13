Outrage in Dhanbad: School Principal's Controversial Conduct Under Scrutiny

The Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority (JHALSA) has initiated an investigation into the alleged misconduct of a Dhanbad school principal accused of humiliating female students. JHALSA's action follows reports that the principal ordered 80 class 10 students to remove their shirts to write messages, sparking outrage and a demand for inquiry.

A nine-member committee led by legal and defence council system (LDCS) chief Kumar Vimlendu and sanctioned by Dhanbad DLSA chairman Virendra Kumar Tiwari has been established to probe the allegations. The committee is required to submit its findings promptly, according to DLSA secretary Rakesh Roshan.

Officials sealed the principal's office to prevent tampering with evidence, such as CCTV footage, and have recorded statements from affected students and their guardians. The Jharkhand Abhibhawak Mahasangh lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, alleging a violation of the POCSO Act, while a separate administrative probe is being conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)