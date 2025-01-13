Activist's Dramatic Release Sparks Tensions Between Tanzania and Kenya
Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi Tsehai was reportedly kidnapped by armed men in Nairobi, with her husband alleging Tanzania's national intelligence service's involvement. After her release, Amnesty International highlighted the growing concerns of cross-border repression, urging for an in-depth investigation into such activities.
Maria Sarungi Tsehai, a Tanzanian activist, has been released after being abducted by three armed men in Nairobi. Her husband alleges that Tanzania's national intelligence service orchestrated the kidnapping.
The detention of Sarungi Tsehai occurred amid allegations against both Tanzanian and Kenyan governments for abducting critics. She and her husband fled Tanzania for Kenya four years ago seeking safety.
Amnesty International condemned the act as an example of 'transnational repression' on Kenyan soil, highlighting the urgent need for investigations into such actions. The responses from both governments remain pending.
