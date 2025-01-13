Bansuri Swaraj Claims Defamation Suit Politically Driven
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj labels a defamation complaint by AAP's Satyendra Jain as politically motivated. Filed in a Delhi court, the case involves allegations of false claims about recovered cash and gold. The court has scheduled the hearing for January 22, while both parties continue to dispute the issue.
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj has termed a defamation complaint from AAP's Satyendra Jain as politically driven, filed in the context of an ongoing election. Swaraj's lawyer argued that the case's details were public and not defamatory.
The hearing is scheduled for January 22, as Jain's counsel refuted Swaraj's claims as inconsistent with the facts. The complaint centers on allegedly false public remarks by Swaraj regarding recovered crores and gold from Jain's residence.
Swaraj is accused of using the statements for political advantage, seeking to tarnish Jain's reputation by labeling him as corrupt. The legal dispute continues as both parties prepare for the upcoming court date.
