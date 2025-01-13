Bansuri Swaraj Claims Defamation Suit Politically Driven

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj has termed a defamation complaint from AAP's Satyendra Jain as politically driven, filed in the context of an ongoing election. Swaraj's lawyer argued that the case's details were public and not defamatory.

The hearing is scheduled for January 22, as Jain's counsel refuted Swaraj's claims as inconsistent with the facts. The complaint centers on allegedly false public remarks by Swaraj regarding recovered crores and gold from Jain's residence.

Swaraj is accused of using the statements for political advantage, seeking to tarnish Jain's reputation by labeling him as corrupt. The legal dispute continues as both parties prepare for the upcoming court date.

(With inputs from agencies.)