Stalled Peace Proposals: Israel Denies Draft Deal

Israel's officials deny receiving a ceasefire draft to pause the Gaza conflict and facilitate hostage releases. Contrary to this, a source indicated that Qatar presented a final ceasefire agreement to both Israel and Hamas. As diplomatic tensions persist, hopes for immediate peace remain uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-01-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant revelation, an Israeli official stated on Monday that the country has not received any draft proposal aimed at halting the ongoing conflict in Gaza and securing the return of hostages. This statement contradicts earlier reports from negotiators suggesting a finalized deal.

According to a source privy to negotiation discussions, Qatar reportedly handed over what was portrayed as a 'final' draft of a ceasefire and hostage release agreement to both Israel and Hamas. The proposal is part of the broader international efforts to end the war in Gaza which has escalated tensions in the region.

As the diplomatic tug-of-war continues, hopes for an immediate resolution to the volatile situation hang in the balance. Observers are scrutinizing the geopolitical implications of stalled negotiations and the potential pathways to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

