Capture of a 2013 Bombing Suspect in Bold Cross-Border Operation
Turkey's intelligence agency captured Muhammed Dib Korali, suspected of a 2013 bombing in Reyhanli, Syria, which resulted in 53 deaths. The suspect was apprehended in a cross-border operation and handed over to Hatay police. Syria had denied involvement in the attack, which Turkey linked to Assad loyalists.
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey's intelligence service has successfully conducted a cross-border operation into Syria, capturing Muhammed Dib Korali, a man suspected of orchestrating a fatal 2013 bomb attack near the Syrian border.
The attack, which targeted the Turkish town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, left 53 people dead. Turkey had accused a group said to be loyal to Syria's former President Bashar al-Assad of carrying out the attack, an accusation that was denied by Damascus.
The National Intelligence Agency of Turkey (MIT) tracked Korali and, in a significant operation, brought him across the border to Hatay, where he was taken into custody by local police. Previously, in 2018, MIT also captured Yusuf Nazik, another key figure connected to the attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
10-year-old boy brought out of borewell in MP's Guna after 16-hour rescue operation, rushed to hospital: Police.
Syria's Path to Democratic Transition: A Challenging Road Ahead
Syria's Future: Election Timetable and Strategic Alliances
Tragedy in Bandar Lengeh: Deadly Bombing Targets Local Police
Future Path for Syria: Elections, New Constitution, and Foreign Ties