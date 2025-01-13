Left Menu

Capture of a 2013 Bombing Suspect in Bold Cross-Border Operation

Turkey's intelligence agency captured Muhammed Dib Korali, suspected of a 2013 bombing in Reyhanli, Syria, which resulted in 53 deaths. The suspect was apprehended in a cross-border operation and handed over to Hatay police. Syria had denied involvement in the attack, which Turkey linked to Assad loyalists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 13-01-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 16:17 IST
Turkey's intelligence service has successfully conducted a cross-border operation into Syria, capturing Muhammed Dib Korali, a man suspected of orchestrating a fatal 2013 bomb attack near the Syrian border.

The attack, which targeted the Turkish town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, left 53 people dead. Turkey had accused a group said to be loyal to Syria's former President Bashar al-Assad of carrying out the attack, an accusation that was denied by Damascus.

The National Intelligence Agency of Turkey (MIT) tracked Korali and, in a significant operation, brought him across the border to Hatay, where he was taken into custody by local police. Previously, in 2018, MIT also captured Yusuf Nazik, another key figure connected to the attack.

