Bridging Hearts and Regions: Omar Abdullah's Praise for Modi in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed commendation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising his initiatives aimed at bridging gaps between the 'heart' and Delhi by holding assembly elections in the Union Territory. Abdullah conveyed his optimism that the promise of restoring statehood would soon be fulfilled.

Speaking at an event following the inauguration of the 6.5-km Z-Morh tunnel, now renamed 'Sonamarg Tunnel' in Ganderbal district, Abdullah began his address by honoring the seven individuals who tragically died in a terrorist attack near the site last October. He emphasized that terrorism will be vanquished to ensure peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the presence of Prime Minister Modi, Abdullah highlighted the smooth election process, free of complaints about rigging or misuse, crediting Modi and the Election Commission. He also noted the significance of the tunnel project in enhancing connectivity and tourism, thereby fostering economic growth in the region.

