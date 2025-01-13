Prime Minister Modi's Dual Dedication: Naval Might and Cultural Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to commission three crucial naval combatants to the nation, highlighting India's strides in defense and maritime security. The vessels, INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer, represent significant advancements in indigenous naval manufacturing.

The INS Surat, the final ship in the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, ranks among the largest and most advanced globally, boasting 75% indigenous content. The INS Nilgiri, a part of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, showcases the Indian Navy's latest design for enhanced stealth and survivability. INS Vaghsheer exemplifies India's growing prowess in submarine construction, being the last of the Scorpene class.

In tandem with these military commitments, Modi will inaugurate the ISKCON Temple in Navi Mumbai, underscoring his dedication to promoting cultural values. The temple complex, spanning nine acres, aims to foster unity and peace through Vedic teachings, featuring a host of facilities including a proposed museum and healing center.

