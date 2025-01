Escalating Tensions: Russian Drones over German Military Sites

German police have initiated an investigation into potential Russian espionage activities following the sighting of drones over military installations in Bavaria. This development, coming amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, has sparked concerns about the possibility of surveillance on German defense facilities by Russian actors.

Officials reported that the latest occurrence was on a Sunday evening, with a drone hovering over a military base near Manching, a key site for testing new aircraft by German forces. Similar incidents were noted in December, suggesting a pattern of unauthorized overflights at crucial military locations.

The federal police agency, Bundeskriminalamt, previously alerted businesses about the potential presence of Russian saboteurs. Despite Russia's denials, evidence of unauthorized drone activity raises fears of sabotage targeting military and strategic infrastructure, prompting discussions on possible NATO response measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)