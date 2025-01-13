Left Menu

Crackdown in Palamu: Unraveling Corruption and Crime

Eleven individuals were arrested in Palamu district, Jharkhand, in two distinct cases. First, five store employees were held for embezzling Rs 45 lakh and filing a false theft report. In another incident, six people connected to the Sujeet Sinha gang were apprehended, with various items seized.

In a significant crackdown against crime and corruption, eleven individuals were detained in Palamu district, Jharkhand, as revealed by police officials on Monday. The arrests were made in connection with two separate cases, pointing to embezzlement and gang-related activities.

The first case focused on five employees of a liquor store, who were taken into custody for misappropriating a substantial sum of Rs 45 lakh. Initially reported as a theft, investigations uncovered deliberate embezzlement. 'They misled authorities by filing a false theft report, fearing an inspection by the excise department,' stated Palamu SP Reeshma Ramesan. Evidence seized includes cash, a firearm, and stolen items.

In the second case, Palamu police arrested six individuals tied to the notorious Sujeet Sinha gang. Operating from different districts like Aurangabad and Gaya in Bihar, and Palamu and Garhwa in Jharkhand, all six possess criminal histories. Authorities recovered firearms, ammunition, mobile phones, and other illicit goods.

