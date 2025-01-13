Left Menu

Teen Tragedy: Murder in Maharashtra

Five individuals, including two minors, are accused in the shocking murder of a 14-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Latur district. The altercation occurred over coconuts and led to the boy's death by a sharp weapon. The body was concealed behind soybean heaps until discovery by police.

Updated: 13-01-2025 18:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic event in Maharashtra's Latur district, five individuals, including two minors, have been charged in the brutal murder of a 14-year-old boy, officials reported on Monday.

Ritesh Giri met his untimely death on Saturday in Kamalpur village after a violent dispute over coconuts with two companions, both minors, ended fatally.

The suspects concealed Giri's body behind soybean heaps in a farm. Authorities, alerted by the boy's family, discovered the body with multiple wounds inflicted by a sickle. A case has been filed, with the investigation ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

