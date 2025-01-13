Teen Tragedy: Murder in Maharashtra
Five individuals, including two minors, are accused in the shocking murder of a 14-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Latur district. The altercation occurred over coconuts and led to the boy's death by a sharp weapon. The body was concealed behind soybean heaps until discovery by police.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:46 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic event in Maharashtra's Latur district, five individuals, including two minors, have been charged in the brutal murder of a 14-year-old boy, officials reported on Monday.
Ritesh Giri met his untimely death on Saturday in Kamalpur village after a violent dispute over coconuts with two companions, both minors, ended fatally.
The suspects concealed Giri's body behind soybean heaps in a farm. Authorities, alerted by the boy's family, discovered the body with multiple wounds inflicted by a sickle. A case has been filed, with the investigation ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
