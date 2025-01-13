University of Delhi Challenges RTI Disclosure on Modi's Degree
The University of Delhi is contesting a directive from the Central Information Commission demanding the disclosure of information related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argues before the Delhi High Court that such data is held in a fiduciary capacity and should not satisfy third-party curiosity under the RTI Act.
- Country:
- India
The University of Delhi is challenging the Central Information Commission's order to disclose information about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta presented the university's stance before Delhi High Court's Justice Sachin Datta, arguing that such data is protected under a fiduciary relationship and should not be exposed to third-party inquiries.
The issue arose from an RTI plea by activist Neeraj, which led to the CIC's December 21, 2016, decision permitting access to records of students who passed the BA exam in 1978, the same year as Modi.
The Delhi High Court stayed the CIC order in January 2017. Mehta contended that the demand for information of this nature could set a precedent leading to impractical information requests and reducing administrative efficiency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Criticizes Blame Game Against Lawyers
Delhi High Court Pushes RBI for Swift Action on Beneficiary Name Verification
Delhi High Court Upholds Dignity for HIV Positive Transwoman
Delhi High Court Upholds Doctors in Medical Negligence Case
Delhi High Court Upholds Privacy for Minor Assault Survivors