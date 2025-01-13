Tragic Attack: Extremism's Grip on Borno Farmers
At least 40 farmers were killed in a suspected militant attack by Boko Haram and its breakaway faction in Borno, Nigeria. The assault underscores the ongoing violence in the region, urging civilians to remain in designated safe zones to avoid further casualties. This highlights the persistent threat of extremism.
In a devastating attack, at least 40 farmers lost their lives in northeast Nigeria's Borno state, according to local government reports.
The assault, suspected to be executed by Boko Haram extremists and their breakaway faction linked to the Islamic State, targeted the Dumba community, as confirmed by Borno's Governor Babagana Umara Zulum.
Zulum has urged civilians to remain within designated safe zones amid the continued threat posed by the insurgents. This violent episode highlights the enduring struggle with militancy in Africa's longest-running conflict.
