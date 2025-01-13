Tragic Attack: Extremism's Grip on Borno Farmers

In a devastating attack, at least 40 farmers lost their lives in northeast Nigeria's Borno state, according to local government reports.

The assault, suspected to be executed by Boko Haram extremists and their breakaway faction linked to the Islamic State, targeted the Dumba community, as confirmed by Borno's Governor Babagana Umara Zulum.

Zulum has urged civilians to remain within designated safe zones amid the continued threat posed by the insurgents. This violent episode highlights the enduring struggle with militancy in Africa's longest-running conflict.

