New Leadership in Lebanon: Nawaf Salam Set for Prime Minister Role

Nawaf Salam, the head of the International Court of Justice, has garnered sufficient support from Lebanese lawmakers to be designated as the next prime minister. This development challenges Hezbollah's preference for Najib Mikati. President Joseph Aoun will nominate the candidate with the most legislative backing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Nawaf Salam, renowned as the head of the International Court of Justice, has achieved a significant political milestone by securing the backing of enough Lebanese lawmakers to be named the new prime minister, political sources revealed on Monday.

This potential appointment would signal a setback for Hezbollah, the influential Iran-backed Lebanese movement, which was advocating for the incumbent Prime Minister Najib Mikati to continue in office.

Looming next is the constitutional duty of President Joseph Aoun, who will be tasked with nominating the candidate who commands the broadest legislative support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

