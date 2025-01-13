Justice Urged in High-Profile Maharashtra Murder Case
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has commanded a rigorous investigation into the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a sarpanch, linked to an extortion case in Beed. Several arrests have been made in both murder and extortion cases. Tensions rise amid alleged political ties of the accused.
Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has issued a stern order to expedite the investigation into the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a sarpanch, in Beed district. The case, which involves both abduction and murder related to extortion attempts on an energy company, has gained significant national attention.
Seven individuals have been arrested for murder, and three, including Walmik Karad, linked to NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, for extortion. The CM personally contacted the authorities to ensure thorough scrutiny amid allegations of political connections with the accused.
As public scrutiny intensifies, the authorities face pressure from community leaders and family members demanding transparency and justice. The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act has been invoked against all suspects, signaling a no-tolerance stance from the government.
