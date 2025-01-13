Left Menu

Diving into the Divine: Maha Kumbh Mela's Record-Breaking Congregation

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj attracts nearly 15 million on its opening day, far surpassing expectations. This Hindu festival, featuring ritual baths believed to absolve sins, assembles the world's largest gathering of humanity every 12 years. Authorities utilize AI for security amid logistical challenges in handling immense crowds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:28 IST
The opening day of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj saw a staggering 15 million attendees, greatly exceeding the anticipated 2.5 million. The festival, a vital component of India's spiritual identity, draws believers seeking salvation through holy baths.

Organizers faced formidable challenges in managing the unprecedented turnout. Security is tightened with 40,000 police personnel and AI-equipped cameras to monitor the vast crowds striving for spiritual purification at the rivers' confluence.

Held every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh reflects India's religious devotion and tests crowd management abilities. Prime Minister Modi's government aims to leverage this success for cultural and political gains, reinforcing Hindu traditions in its nationalist agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

