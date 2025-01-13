Left Menu

Supreme Court Declines Appeal on Climate Change Lawsuits

The Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from oil and gas companies trying to prevent climate change-related lawsuits. These lawsuits, filed by various states, are demanding billions in damages for climate-related disasters. The companies argue these cases should be resolved at the federal level, claiming they pose significant threats to the energy industry.

Updated: 13-01-2025 20:52 IST
  • United States

The Supreme Court on Monday chose not to hear an appeal from the oil and gas industry regarding lawsuits that demand accountability for climate change-related damages.

These lawsuits, initiated by states like California, Colorado, and New Jersey, allege that the industry misled the public about the impact of fossil fuels. They seek substantial financial compensation for disasters linked to climate change, such as wildfires and severe storms.

The companies maintain that these issues are national and should be handled in federal court, where they've previously succeeded in having cases dismissed. However, the Supreme Court's decision leaves the matter to state courts, in line with the current administration's stance. A change in administration may, however, shift this legal perspective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

