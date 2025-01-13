Border Protocols in Focus: India-Bangladesh Diplomatic Dialogue

India summoned Bangladesh's acting High Commissioner Nural Islam this Monday, affirming that protocol had been followed in constructing border fences. The move followed Bangladesh's own expression of 'deep concern' regarding the Border Security Force's activities.

The Ministry of External Affairs stressed that India adhered to all established agreements with Bangladesh concerning border security, calling for cooperative efforts from both nations to tackle cross-border crimes. The development aligns with heightened tensions since Sheikh Hasina's escape amid political unrest.

Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi advocated mutual understanding, emphasizing Bangladesh's strategic importance. A previously postponed joint military exercise between the countries signals ongoing relations, expected to resume when conditions stabilize.

