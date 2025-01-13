Security Forces Neutralize 27 Militants in Balochistan Operation

Pakistan's security forces announced on Monday that they have killed 27 militants during a targeted operation in the volatile province of Balochistan.

The operation, which took place in the Kacchi district, was initiated after receiving intelligence about terrorist presence in the area. Security forces strategically cornered and engaged the terrorists, resulting in an intensive exchange of fire.

In addition to neutralizing the threat, numerous hideouts along with arms and explosives were destroyed. The operation targeted individuals involved in repeated terror activities and underscored security forces' commitment to maintaining peace in Balochistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)