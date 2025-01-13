Debate Over Development Delays in Jammu & Kashmir

The Congress voiced concerns over the perceived delay in development projects in Jammu and Kashmir under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. They express mixed emotions, acknowledging the recent opening of the Z-Morh tunnel while highlighting delays. This newly inaugurated tunnel promises year-round connection to the scenic Sonamarg along the Srinagar-Leh National Highway.

Emerging from the Ganderbal district, the tunnel was officially opened by PM Modi, with notable attendance from key figures including Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Jitendra Singh, and others. This development marks a significant advancement in regional connectivity, meeting demands long expressed by locals during the UPA regime, and crediting early efforts to Rahul Gandhi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, defended its track record, condemning Congress for what it described as incompleted projects. BJP leader Kavinder Gupta praised the Modi government for notable transport infrastructure improvements across India, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, heralding the near-eradication of weather-related closures in essential travel routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)