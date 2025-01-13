Left Menu

Debate Over Development Delays in Jammu & Kashmir

The Congress criticized the delay in developmental projects in Jammu & Kashmir under PM Modi's government despite welcoming the opening of the Z-Morh tunnel. The BJP countered, highlighting their efforts in improving nationwide road and rail connectivity, crediting Modi's government for significant infrastructural achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:56 IST
Debate Over Development Delays in Jammu & Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress voiced concerns over the perceived delay in development projects in Jammu and Kashmir under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. They express mixed emotions, acknowledging the recent opening of the Z-Morh tunnel while highlighting delays. This newly inaugurated tunnel promises year-round connection to the scenic Sonamarg along the Srinagar-Leh National Highway.

Emerging from the Ganderbal district, the tunnel was officially opened by PM Modi, with notable attendance from key figures including Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Jitendra Singh, and others. This development marks a significant advancement in regional connectivity, meeting demands long expressed by locals during the UPA regime, and crediting early efforts to Rahul Gandhi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, defended its track record, condemning Congress for what it described as incompleted projects. BJP leader Kavinder Gupta praised the Modi government for notable transport infrastructure improvements across India, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, heralding the near-eradication of weather-related closures in essential travel routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025