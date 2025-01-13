Left Menu

Retired Engineer in J&K Under Scrutiny for Massive Corruption

A retired government employee from Jammu and Kashmir, Riyaz Ahmad Parray, is under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly acquiring disproportionate assets. His amassed properties include houses, flats, and investments across various locations. The ACB conducted raids and seized incriminating documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-01-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:45 IST
A retired government employee in Jammu and Kashmir has been implicated in a corruption case, the Anti-Corruption Bureau announced on Monday. Riyaz Ahmad Parray, identified as the accused, is a former Superintending Engineer with a suspiciously large asset portfolio.

The investigation revealed Parray's questionable accumulation of properties in various regions including Hygam, Srinagar, Jammu, and Delhi during his tenure. The probe highlights significant investments and expenses disproportionate to his declared income.

Amidst ongoing investigations, the ACB has conducted raids in different locations, confiscating property documents. Among the seized assets are two flats in Delhi, multiple houses, a shopping complex, and land in Baramulla, alongside vehicles and significant financial investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

