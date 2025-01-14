Fiery Debate: Edison Facing Lawsuits Over California Wildfires

A lawsuit has been filed against Southern California Edison, accusing the utility of sparking the devastating Eaton Fire near Los Angeles. The blaze, which destroyed over 7,000 homes, erupted during hurricane-force winds last Tuesday, part of a series of wildfires that killed at least 24 people in the area.

Edison acknowledged that fire agencies are investigating its equipment's potential involvement in the fire and another blaze that began the same day. In a notable finding, a downed conductor was discovered near the Hurst Fire's onset in the Sylmar neighborhood. However, Edison stated uncertainty as to whether the damage caused the fire or occurred afterward.

Edison, meanwhile, filed a report dismissing any suggestions of its equipment's role in igniting the Eaton Fire. Despite preliminary analysis showing no operational anomalies prior to the fire's report, evidence has surfaced implicating their electrical equipment. Edison has yet to comment on the lawsuit.

