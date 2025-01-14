Left Menu

Rising Threat: Vehicle Ramming and Public Safety Concerns

The FBI and DHS have issued warnings after a New Year's Day vehicle ramming attack in New Orleans. They caution about potential copycat incidents, noting the tactic's appeal among violent extremists. The attack resulted in over a dozen fatalities and highlights vulnerabilities in public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 02:39 IST
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have issued a warning about a potential public safety threat following a violent incident in New Orleans, Louisiana. This alert comes in response to the tragic New Year's Day attack, where a truck was used to ram into a crowd, killing over a dozen individuals.

The FBI and DHS expressed concern over the possibility of copycat or retaliatory attacks, noting the appeal of vehicle ramming as a tactic among aspiring violent extremists. Such tactics have been previously employed by attackers influenced by foreign terrorist organizations, both in the United States and internationally. The attackers have used rented, stolen, and personally owned vehicles, which are readily accessible.

This incident underscores the persistent threat posed by violent extremists and their use of easily obtainable vehicles as weapons, raising significant public safety concerns and the need for heightened vigilance.

