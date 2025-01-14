Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Fight Against Maoism: A Strategic Offensive

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized Maoism as a cancerous threat that needs eradication by targeting its roots. Over the past year, over 230 Maoists have been killed in security operations. Sai inaugurated development projects in Sukma and highlighted strategic actions to confine Maoist activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 14-01-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 08:58 IST
Chhattisgarh's Fight Against Maoism: A Strategic Offensive
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has likened Maoism to cancer, advocating for a root-level eradication to end the menace. His comments came during a public event marking the inauguration and foundation laying of several development projects in Sukma.

Over the last year, security operations have resulted in the deaths of more than 230 Maoists, reflecting an aggressive stance against Maoist militancy. Addressing the gathering, Sai noted that Maoists had exploited regions like Bastar, using them as hideouts to exert control through intimidation.

Sai further revealed that enhanced security measures through expanded police camps have caused significant limitations on Maoist activities. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to reclaim areas like Sukma, pledging to avenge the martyrdom of soldiers who fought in this ongoing battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evaluating Vietnam's 30A Program: Mixed Success in Poverty and Employment Goals

Unlocking High-Growth Potential: Private Equity Trends in Emerging Economies

Overcoming Inequality: EU Strategies to Tackle Poverty and Marginalization

Balancing Conservation and Fisheries: The Global Impact of Marine Protected Areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025