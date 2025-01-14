Chhattisgarh's Fight Against Maoism: A Strategic Offensive

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has likened Maoism to cancer, advocating for a root-level eradication to end the menace. His comments came during a public event marking the inauguration and foundation laying of several development projects in Sukma.

Over the last year, security operations have resulted in the deaths of more than 230 Maoists, reflecting an aggressive stance against Maoist militancy. Addressing the gathering, Sai noted that Maoists had exploited regions like Bastar, using them as hideouts to exert control through intimidation.

Sai further revealed that enhanced security measures through expanded police camps have caused significant limitations on Maoist activities. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to reclaim areas like Sukma, pledging to avenge the martyrdom of soldiers who fought in this ongoing battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)