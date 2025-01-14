Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Israeli Far-Right Minister Threatens to Quit Over Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Israeli far-right police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has threatened to resign from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government if a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal is agreed upon. This move aims to prevent what he sees as a dangerous surrender to Hamas amidst ongoing conflict. The deal has garnered mixed reactions.

Jerusalem | Updated: 14-01-2025 15:27 IST
Tensions Rise as Israeli Far-Right Minister Threatens to Quit Over Gaza Ceasefire Deal
Itamar Ben-Gvir
  Country:
  Israel

Israeli far-right police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has issued a stark ultimatum, threatening to step down from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition if a contentious Gaza ceasefire and hostage release agreement materializes. Ben-Gvir's departure, while significant, would not dismantle Netanyahu's administration.

Ben-Gvir is rallying Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to join his protest against the proposed ceasefire, which he denounces as a perilous conceding to Hamas. The minister articulated his concerns on X, asserting that Israel's military engagement must continue to honor the sacrifices of the 400 IDF soldiers who perished in Gaza.

Despite Ben-Gvir's fervent objections, a majority of Israeli ministers are expected to endorse the phased ceasefire. Mediators including the United States, Qatar, and Egypt are optimistic about reaching agreements. While some hostage families and public surveys indicate support for the deal, the path forward remains fraught with dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

