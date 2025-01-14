Left Menu

Ceasefire Talks in Gaza Nearing Agreement

Israeli officials report that negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza are nearing a crucial phase, with an agreement close, but requiring further resolution on certain issues. Progress has been made, yet key details remain unresolved.

In a significant development, an Israeli official has revealed that negotiations aimed at establishing a ceasefire agreement in Gaza have entered a crucial stage.

The talks are reportedly close to a resolution, though several key issues still require deliberation and agreement.

"We are close, we are not there," the Israeli official noted, underscoring both the progress and the obstacles that remain in finalizing the deal.

