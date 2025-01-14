Left Menu

Tragic Jet Ski Collision off Phuket: A Chinese Tourist Loses Life

A tragic incident occurred near Thailand's Phuket island when two Chinese tourists on jet skis collided, resulting in one fatality and another injured. An investigation into the accident is currently underway, according to China's CCTV.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:58 IST
Tragic Jet Ski Collision off Phuket: A Chinese Tourist Loses Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

A tragic jet ski accident near Thailand's Phuket island claimed the life of a Chinese tourist as another was left injured. The collision between the two happened on a sunny Tuesday afternoon, marred by this unfortunate event.

Details of the exact cause remain under investigation, as Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported on the incident. The local authorities in Phuket are cooperating with Chinese officials to uncover the circumstances leading to this tragedy.

This incident casts a shadow over Phuket's reputation as a popular travel destination for Chinese tourists. Safety on water-based activities is now under scrutiny, prompting discussions on tourist safety enhancements to prevent such occurrences in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025