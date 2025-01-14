India's Diplomatic Bridging: Jaishankar's Vision for Global Peace
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted India's unique diplomatic position to mitigate global conflicts. He emphasized India's ability to communicate with nations like Russia, Ukraine, Israel, and Iran. Jaishankar also discussed India's infrastructural advancements and its strengthening relations with Spain, promoting cultural, tourism, and technological growth.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has asserted India's potential in alleviating global conflicts, underscoring its unique position to engage diplomatically with both Russia and Ukraine, as well as Israel and Iran. Speaking during a two-day visit to Spain, Jaishankar emphasized India's proactive role in addressing global challenges.
During a community interaction, the minister referred to India's diplomatic influence, acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in engaging with both Russia and Ukraine. Highlighting India's involvement in esteemed groups like the Quad and BRICS, Jaishankar illustrated India's pivotal role in fostering dialogues amidst a polarized global landscape.
Further, he showcased India's infrastructural feats – envisaging 4,000 km of new railway tracks annually, significant highway expansions, airport doublings, and enhanced metro systems. Jaishankar celebrated upcoming cultural collaborations with Spain in a 'dual year,' strengthening bilateral ties and promoting shared interests in sectors like artificial intelligence.
