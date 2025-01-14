India's Diplomatic Bridging: Jaishankar's Vision for Global Peace

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has asserted India's potential in alleviating global conflicts, underscoring its unique position to engage diplomatically with both Russia and Ukraine, as well as Israel and Iran. Speaking during a two-day visit to Spain, Jaishankar emphasized India's proactive role in addressing global challenges.

During a community interaction, the minister referred to India's diplomatic influence, acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in engaging with both Russia and Ukraine. Highlighting India's involvement in esteemed groups like the Quad and BRICS, Jaishankar illustrated India's pivotal role in fostering dialogues amidst a polarized global landscape.

Further, he showcased India's infrastructural feats – envisaging 4,000 km of new railway tracks annually, significant highway expansions, airport doublings, and enhanced metro systems. Jaishankar celebrated upcoming cultural collaborations with Spain in a 'dual year,' strengthening bilateral ties and promoting shared interests in sectors like artificial intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)