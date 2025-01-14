Left Menu

Tragic Incident Spurs HRTC Inquiry into Allegations of Misconduct

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has launched an inquiry following the alleged suicide of driver Sanjay Kumar, who accused local management of harassment in a viral video. Investigations are underway to verify these claims, with steps taken to shield evidence and integrity of the inquiry process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:31 IST
Tragic Incident Spurs HRTC Inquiry into Allegations of Misconduct
driver
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has initiated an inquiry into the death of driver Sanjay Kumar, following his suicide in the wake of serious allegations against his local management.

Kumar, who served at the HRTC's Dharampur unit, purportedly consumed poison, leaving behind a viral video accusing his superiors of misconduct and harassment, including withholding his salary for four months. The video has spurred public and administrative outrage, prompting the HRTC to act decisively.

The inquiry, led by the divisional manager of Mandi, aims to determine the truth behind these allegations and is expected to report findings within a week. Additional steps have been taken to ensure the investigation's integrity, including reassigning the regional manager of the Dharampur unit. Political figures, like opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur, have voiced concerns about employee harassment, demanding comprehensive scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025