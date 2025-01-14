Tragic Incident Spurs HRTC Inquiry into Allegations of Misconduct
The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has launched an inquiry following the alleged suicide of driver Sanjay Kumar, who accused local management of harassment in a viral video. Investigations are underway to verify these claims, with steps taken to shield evidence and integrity of the inquiry process.
The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has initiated an inquiry into the death of driver Sanjay Kumar, following his suicide in the wake of serious allegations against his local management.
Kumar, who served at the HRTC's Dharampur unit, purportedly consumed poison, leaving behind a viral video accusing his superiors of misconduct and harassment, including withholding his salary for four months. The video has spurred public and administrative outrage, prompting the HRTC to act decisively.
The inquiry, led by the divisional manager of Mandi, aims to determine the truth behind these allegations and is expected to report findings within a week. Additional steps have been taken to ensure the investigation's integrity, including reassigning the regional manager of the Dharampur unit. Political figures, like opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur, have voiced concerns about employee harassment, demanding comprehensive scrutiny.
