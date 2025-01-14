Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Minor's Assault

A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by a trial court for raping a minor, according to police sources. The convict, identified as Mohammad Taj alias Rahul, also faces a Rs 40,000 fine as ruled by Additional Session Judge Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday.

The verdict follows a comprehensive police investigation initiated after a complaint lodged in February 2021. The investigation led to the filing of a chargesheet by the Gurugram Police, which included vital evidence and testimonies. This strong body of evidence contributed to the court's decision to impose a rigorous sentence on the accused.

The case unfolded following the arrest of Taj on February 19, 2021. He was accused of luring the minor girl, a resident of Bicchor Village in Nuh district, into a grievous crime, as stated in the FIR registered under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act. The trial, which underscored the necessity of stringent penalties for such offenses, culminated in this significant sentencing.

(With inputs from agencies.)