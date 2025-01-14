Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Government's Grand Claims Amidst Kumbh Chaos

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav criticized the government's claims about the Maha Kumbh's grand arrangements, highlighting issues like inadequate basic amenities for pilgrims. He accused the BJP of failed governance and corruption, noting public dissatisfaction. Varanasi and Lucknow infrastructures reflect these governance failures amidst growing public discontent.

  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, expressed concerns over the government's claims of grand arrangements at the Maha Kumbh, stating that these are 'far from reality'.

Highlighting the struggle of pilgrims with basic amenities like water, food, and shelter, Yadav criticized the lack of adequate services and the neglect of vulnerable groups like senior citizens and boatmen affected by livelihood restrictions.

Yadav accused the BJP government at both state and central levels of rampant corruption, claiming that every governmental scheme has become synonymous with bribery, exacerbating issues like inflation and unemployment. He specifically criticized infrastructure and service failures in Varanasi and Lucknow, pointing to public dissatisfaction ahead of the 2027 elections.

